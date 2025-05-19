Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stepped in after a disturbing video from Maharashtra went viral, showcasing a farmer fighting to save his groundnut crop swept away by rainwater. In a statement released today, the minister spoke deeply about the plight of the farmer and assured that the central government would give full compensation for the damage caused. The video, widely circulated on social media, shows the farmer trudging through ankle-deep runoff, scooping handfuls of muddy groundnuts into baskets, only to have them fall through. The clip soon caught the imagination of policymakers, with netizens rushing in solidarity and the Agriculture Ministry responding with emergency action. Farmers Protest: Punjab Government Informs Supreme Court Jagjit Singh Dallewal To Take Medical Aid if Centre Agrees To Talk.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Help to Maharashtra Farmer After Heartbreaking Video

Union agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has taken cognizance of the video and assured compensation to the Maharashtra farmer who is seen helplessly trying to save his groundnut produce being washed away in the rain water. https://t.co/W3yAJ67bVz pic.twitter.com/sg6kBdatO4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)