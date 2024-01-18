Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Shri Jagannath Express bus service today, January 18. Naveen Patnaik launched the express bus service from different districts to Puri. As per news agency ANI, the bus service was launched under the Odisha government's ambitious public transportation programme - Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI). Under the initiative, as many as 80 super premium express buses will run from 30 districts of the state to Puri via Bhubaneswar. Malkangiri Airport Inauguration: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Malkangiri Airport, Says 'Dream Come True for People of the District' (See Pics).

Naveen Patnaik Launches Bus Service

#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today launched the Shri Jagannath Express bus service from different districts to Puri. The bus service was launched under the Odisha government’s ambitious public transportation programme—Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI). As… pic.twitter.com/KHBNQwe0oM — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)