According to reports, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's latest song SYL is no longer available on YouTube. The SYL song , which was released a few days ago had clocked 27 million views on YouTube in just 2 days.

Check tweet:

#BreakingNews | #SidhuMooseWala's latest song #SYL is no longer available on YouTube where it clocked 27 million views in just 2 days. | @bhavatoshsingh reports. pic.twitter.com/APw7YlFJhr — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)