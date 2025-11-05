Brazilian model Larissa has reacted with surprise and amusement after finding out that her old photo was being circulated in India under false names like “Seema” and “Saraswati” in posts linked to Rahul Gandhi’s election claims. According to a video shared by journalist Nabila Jamal, the model, who found herself at the centre of a political controversy thousands of miles away, said it was “crazy” that her image was being used to depict fake Indian voters. Larissa revealed that a reporter even contacted her workplace and Instagram account for comment. On Wednesday, November 5, Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of voter fraud in the Haryana Assembly elections, pointing to the image of a “Brazilian model” that was allegedly used for voting by 22 different persons under different names across 10 booths. Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H-Files’ on ‘Vote Chori’, Claims ‘Brazilian Model Voted at 10 Booths’ in 2024 Haryana Elections (Watch Video).

Brazilian Model Larissa Reacts After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Files’ on ‘Vote Chori’

🚨 Brazilian model reacts after photo used in Rahul Gandhi’s election claims Larissa, a Brazilian model appears shocked and amused after her old photo was used in posts linking her to fake Indian voters named Seema or Saraswati She called it “crazy” that she’s being shown as… pic.twitter.com/2wUHfmeYdB — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

