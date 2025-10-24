Today, October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bihar poll campaign as he addressed two rallies in the poll-bound state. However, a video of PM Narendra Modi's address in Bihar's Samastipur is going viral on social media. A video clip surfaced online shows the Prime Minister saying that the youngsters of Bihar have taken the most advantage of cheap data. Speaking further, PM Modi said that reel after reel is being made and all creativity is shown. He added that there is a great contribution of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) initiatives in the reel culture. "Many youngsters of Bihar are earning good money through the internet," PM Modi added. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan, Says ‘RJD-Congress Ruined Bihar’s Future’ (Watch Videos).

Youngsters of Bihar Took Most Advantage of Cheap Data, Says PM Narendra Modi

