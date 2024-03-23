The Congress on Saturday, March 23, released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party has fielded Digvijay Singh from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha. It must be noted that the fourth list by Congress contains candidates for seats in Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttrakhand and West Bengal. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath and Vaibhav Gehlot on Congress Second List of Candidates.

Congress Releases Fourth List for Lok Sabha Polls

