The Election Commission on Saturday, March 16 announced the schedule for assembly elections in Sikkim. As per the schedule, polling will be held in Sikkim on April 19. Addressing the press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections to the 32-member assembly will be issued on March 20, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The state of Sikkim will witness a direct contest between the BJP coalition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and the Sikkim Democratic Front. The tenure of Sikkim Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 2 June 2024. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.8 Crore Voters Including Over 21 Crore Young Electors Eligible to Participate in General Election, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar.

ECI Announces Schedule for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Sikkim:

Assembly Elections | Andhra Pradesh and Odisha: 13 May; Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim: 19 April Counting of votes: 4 June pic.twitter.com/fIil4DUHVP — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

