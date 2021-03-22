Sirens to ring across all districts in Madhya Pradesh for two minutes at 11 am and 7 pm to sensitize the public about wearing masks and social distancing, for one week from March 23, in view of COVID-19 situation: Madhya Pradesh Government. Sirens to ring across all districts in Madhya Pradesh for two minutes at 11am and 7pm to sensitize the public about wearing masks and social distancing, for one week from March 23, in view of COVID19 situation: Madhya Pradesh Government — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)