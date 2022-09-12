A Division Bench of Justices Bhaskar Raj Pradhan and Meenakshi Madan Rai of Sikkim High Court recently noted held that a slight penetration without any visible injury is enough to constitute offence of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 376 AB of the IPC as well as Section 5 of the POCSO Act.

