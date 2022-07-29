Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Friday said that soil from every state of the country will be collected and used in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the new Parliament House. "Soil from every Gram Panchayat & municipal area of Goa will be sent to Delhi after being collected on July 29 by the Goa govt," he said.

Check tweet:

Soil from every state of the country will be collected and used in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the new Parliament House. Soil from every Gram Panchayat & municipal area of Goa will be sent to Delhi after being collected on July 29 by the Goa govt: Goa CM Pramod Sawant (28.07) pic.twitter.com/amXFE8VKkp — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)