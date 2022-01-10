Indian Railways has debunked fake news about recruitment in Railway Police Force (RPF) for Constable recruitment. Indian Railways said that "some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam." "No such recruitment notice has been published by the RPF." Indian Railway added.

Check Tweet:

Some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam. No such recruitment notice has been published by the RPF: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/ICDoAQ2QXu — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

