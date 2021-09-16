Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched its Inspiration4 rocket from the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in US's Florida into the Earth's orbit. It has been launched with an all-civilian crew. The crew, four civilians, will spend three days in the space.

