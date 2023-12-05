A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi on Tuesday, December 5. “SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad- Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. The aircraft has landed safely in Karachi”, a SpiceJet Spokesperson stated. Further details are awaited. IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport in Pakistan Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies.

SpiceJet Flight Diverted to Karachi Due to Medical Emergency

SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad- Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. The aircraft has landed safely in Karachi. Further details are awaited: SpiceJet Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)