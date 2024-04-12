A fire broke out in the forests of the Gupkar area in Srinagar’s Jammu and Kashmir. Fire fighting officials were rushed to the scene. The blaze was later brought under control by the fire department officials. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Srinagar, Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

Srinagar Fire

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: A fire broke out in the forests of the Gupkar area earlier today. The fire is now under control. (Video: Fire and Emergency Service) pic.twitter.com/TNujIYHwNP — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

