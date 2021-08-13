The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 exam from August 13 to August 24. The admit card for the SSC CGL exams has been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions. SSC conducts the CGL exam to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries or Departments.

