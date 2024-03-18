Rumours about a stampede during "Laddu Maar Holi" celebrations in Barsana, Mathura have gone viral on social media. Dismissing the rumours, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP of Mathura said, "Rumours of a stampede are being spread. There is a lot of crowd for sure but the security arrangements are adequate." SSP Pandey also requested people to not pay heed to rumours about stampede in Mathura. He further said, "Laddu maar holi celebrations are going on in Barsana. Devotees are offering prayers and celebrating amidst adequate security arrangements." Stampede At Mathura: Devotees Injured During Panic at Shreeji Temple's Pre-Holi Event.

'Rumours of a Stampede Are Being Spread'

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On stampede during 'Laddu Maar Holi' celebrations in Barsana, SSP Mathura Shailesh Kumar Pandey says, "Laddu maar holi celebrations are going on in Barsana. Devotees are offering prayers and celebrating amidst adequate security arrangements. Rumours of a… pic.twitter.com/dHPzZvAlYR — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)