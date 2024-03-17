Several devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during a pre-Holi event at the revered Shreeji Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today. The incident resulted in at least six devotees falling unconscious, with injuries reported among the crowd. According to eyewitness accounts, the stampede took place around 1:15 pm. Ambernath: Stampede At Shiv Mandir Art Festival Leaves 11 Injured, Video of Chaos During Event Goes Viral.

Stampede At Mathura:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)