Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said that no citizens will be charged any fine by Gujarat Traffic Police till October 27. Harsh Sanghavi made the announcement ahead of Diwali 2022. He said that starting today, October 21, until October 27 Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens. He also said that this does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules. He also said that but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it. Netizens are saying the decision has come in view of upcoming Assembly Elections in the state. Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Congress Has Outsourced Contract of Abusing Me, It Is Working Silently To Seek Votes in Villages'.

Gujarat Traffic Police Will Not Charge Any Fine From Citizens: HM Harsh Sanghavi

