Nepal has dispatched two Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu religion) stones to India's Ayodhya for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki at the Ram Temple. The idols are expected to be kept in the main temple complex of the under-construction Ram temple. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said "Stones like these available across Nation are being brought here, only the person in charge of making idols of Lord Ram & Goddess Janaki will finalise the stone that will be used." Ram Temple in Ayodhya To Open for Devotees on Makar Sankranti in January 2024, 50% Construction Work Done, Says Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.

Two Shaligram Stones Dispatched From Nepal to Ayodhya:

Stones like these available across Nation are being brought here, only the person in charge of making idols of Lord Ram & Goddess Janaki will finalise the stone that will be used: Champat Rai, General Secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra pic.twitter.com/F0hJXqgdvs — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

