A joyous celebration turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly when a man collapsed and died while dancing with his wife at their 25th wedding anniversary party. Wasim and his wife, Farah, were performing on stage during the celebration when he suddenly fell unconscious. Shocked family members and guests rushed to help, but he was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. Doctors suspect a sudden cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Amroha: Elderly Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Returning From Namaz in Uttar Pradesh, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Dancing With Wife

In UP's Bareilly, Wasim and Farah dancing at a party to commemorate their 25th wedding anniversary were struck by tragedy after Wasim collapsed on stage and died. pic.twitter.com/WHideSl9EI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 3, 2025

