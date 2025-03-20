A tragic incident occurred on March 19 in Joya town of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, when an elderly man collapsed and died while returning from namaz. The sudden death, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, shows the man stumbling and falling to the ground near an eatery. Two workers who witnessed the incident rushed to his aid and tried to revive him by sprinkling water. Despite their efforts, the man could not be revived. The video of the incident has since surfaced online. Amroha: Man Injured As Loaded Pistol Goes Off in His Pocket in UP, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Amroha:

उत्तर प्रदेश : अमरोहा जिले के कस्बा जोया में नमाज पढ़कर लौट रहे बुजुर्ग अचानक चक्कर खाकर जमीन पर गिरे और मौत हो गई !! pic.twitter.com/iQPOCuquAE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 20, 2025

