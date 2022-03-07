Two days after her chartered flight experienced mid-air turbulence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said another aircraft had come in front of her plane, and it was the prompt action of the pilot that averted a head-on collision. She further said that she suffered injuries on her back and chest.

See Tweet:

Suddenly another plane came in front of my aircraft... It was due to the pilot's efficiency that I survived. The plane climbed down 6,000 ft. I suffered injuries on my back & chest. I still have pain: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her chartered flight running into turbulence — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2022

