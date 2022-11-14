Appan cinematographer Sudheesh Pappu has unfortunately passed away. He was hospitalised a few months ago due to a rare disease called Amyloidosis, and was aged 44. Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and mourned the death of Sudheesh. He captioned the post "Rest in peace Pappu chetta!". Dear Friend: Tovino Thomas Announces Official Selection of His Malayalam Thriller at 21st Dhaka International Film Festival.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)