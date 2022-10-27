The Malayalam film Dear Friend stars Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. The former has announced the thriller’s official selection at 21st Dhaka International Film Festival. He mentioned in his post, “Overwhelmed to see 'Dear friend' going places !!” Tovino Thomas’ Vazhakku Officially Selected for IFFSA-SEOUL 2022.

Dhaka International Film Festival 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)