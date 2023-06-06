In Hyderabad's Balanagar neighbourhood, a drunk man killed himself by jumping off a flyover. As soon as the incident was reported, the local police arrived on the spot. The deceased has been identified as a welder. Police have opened an investigation into a case. Suicide Bid Caught on Camera, Telangana Girl Student Hospitalised After Jumping Off School Building in Karimnagar (Disturbing Video).

Suicide Caught on CCTV Camera in Hyderabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)