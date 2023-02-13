A girl student attempted a suicide bid by jumping from the school building in Telangana's Karimnagar. The shocking incident took place at Mahatma Jyotibapoole Gurukula School in the Gangadhara Mandal area. According to the reports, the class 10 student took this extreme step because she was admitted to the hostel against her will. The girl sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Karimnagar government hospital. Doctors said one of her legs was broken. However, as of now, she is out of danger. Lucknow: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Mother for Getting Up Late in Morning and Not Studying.

Suicide Bid Caught on Camera:

