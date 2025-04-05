Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, April 5, as the railways have announced a mega block on Central and Transharbour lines. According to the official notification, there will be a four-hour-and-fifty-minute mega block on Central lines' Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on the Transharbour's Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. It must be noted that no mega block has been announced for Harbour, Uran and Western Lines. Weather Forecast Today, April 05: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mega Block on Sunday, April 6, 2025

