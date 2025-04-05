Expect clear skies across most major cities, with warm temperatures prevailing. Delhi will see a high of 35.58°C under clear skies, while Kolkata (34.62°C) and Hyderabad (34.88°C) will also experience similar conditions, though Hyderabad may see few clouds. Mumbai (27.92°C) will remain relatively pleasant with clear skies. Chennai (30.98°C) and Bengaluru (30.55°C) will have warm but stable conditions. Ahmedabad (33.64°C) will also experience clear skies. Overall, dry and warm weather dominates, with no significant weather disturbances expected. Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall, Thunderstorm Warning; Heavy Rains, High Winds Expected in City and Suburbs.

