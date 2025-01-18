Mumbai’s suburban train services will be affected on Sunday, January 19, 2024, due to a Mega Block for engineering and maintenance works across Central, Harbour, and Western Lines. On the Central Line, Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines will be affected from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. On the Transharbour Line, services between Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Down lines will remain suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Western Railways will also conduct a mega block between Borivali-Bhayandar Up fast line from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly and cooperate with the Railway Administration during this period. Weather Forecast Today, January 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Sunday Mega Block, January 19, 2025

