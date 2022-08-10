The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 10 granted bail to Dr P Varavara Rao in the Bhima Koregaon violence case on medical grounds.

Supreme Court grants regular bail to activist and poet Dr P Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, on medical grounds. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/UR5PcAGTJ7 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

