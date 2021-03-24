Supreme Court refuses to entertain the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Government of Maharashtra and asks him to approach the High Court.

former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh withdraws the plea from Supreme Court & says he will approach the Bombay High Court "Liberty to approach the High Court granted," Supreme Court says in it's order. — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)