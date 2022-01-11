The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking an independent probe into the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case on Wednesday. Reportedly, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter. The hate speech case stirred up huge controversy.

