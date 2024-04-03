On Wednesday, April 3, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his ongoing battle with cancer, stating that he has been fighting the disease for the past six months. Expressing his decision to share this news with the public, Modi stated that he will not be able to fulfil his duties during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to his health condition. He further mentioned that he had informed PM Narendra Modi about his situation. BJP Leader Sushil Modi Challenges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Fight Against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Sushil Kumar Modi Cancer Diagnosis

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा । PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है । देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

