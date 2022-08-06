Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Saturday said that China is simulating an attack on its main island, reported AFP. meanwhile, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday it scrambled jets to warn away Chinese aircraft that it said entered the island's air defence zone, some of which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

