Assistant superintendent of police SP Lavanya, attached with the Crime Prevention against Women & Children Wing in the Dindigul district, is helping school dropouts to enroll in schools again as they couldn't attend school due to pandemic-related hardships earlier. "School dropouts increased due to Covid. In order to prevent students from getting into crime, child marriage & child labour, we persuaded their families to send them to schools. 200 students benefitted so far," SP Lavanya said.

