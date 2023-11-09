Schools in Madurai, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu have declared holiday today due to heavy rainfall in the region. The Tamil Nadu government had announced holiday for schools on November 4 as well in Chennai, Madurai, and several other districts due to incessant rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kanniyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Nilgiris, Tenkasi. School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Schools in Several Districts of State Shut Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday

VIDEO | Schools across Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore shut due to heavy rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/Y0q73Zw1R7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2023

Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore and Nilgiris District Collector declares a holiday for schools in the districts today, due to heavy rainfall. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

Tamil Nadu | Madurai District Collector declares a holiday for schools in the Madurai district today, due to heavy rainfall. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

