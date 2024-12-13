A government school teacher in Bettiah, Bihar, has been accused of drawing obscene images and teaching inappropriate content, including lessons on "Suhagraat" (wedding night) to students. The incident occurred at the Government Upgraded Middle School of Manjharia Sheikh Panchayat, where students were reportedly embarrassed by the teacher’s actions. Parents, after learning about the complaints from their children, gathered at the school, demanding action. The teacher is also accused of attempting to create a Hindu-Muslim divide. Bihar Shocker: Man Hurls Abuses At Female Manager, Smashes Her Mobile Inside Canara Bank Branch in Patna; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

School Teacher Allegedly Gives Lesson on ‘Suhagraat’ in Class

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)