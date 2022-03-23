At least 11 people were charred to death on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Secunderabad's Bhoiguda area. As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people, one person survived. "A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter," SHO added.

Check Tweet:

