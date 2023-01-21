Telangana police's recently pulled a robbery bust that would put a movie to shame. A police patrol team managed to stop a gang from escaping with cash worth over Rs.19 lakh that the gang had managed to steal from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Korutla in the wee hours of Sunday. The police were alerted by the bank staff who came to know about the incident after an alarm was triggered after the activity inside the ATM vestibule. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera: Robbers Clean Up Rajasthan Bank in 60 Seconds (Watch Video).

Cops Foil ATM Robbery:

When a gang tried to break an SBI ATM recently, an alarm alerted the bank staff who called police immediately. State police acted swiftly and foiled thieves from running away with Rs 19 lakh cash. The ATM robbers were caught in "Filmy Style" by Telangana Police. @TelanganaCOPs. pic.twitter.com/5ZMrxjBRlF — MARIA KHAN (@iamariakhan) January 20, 2023

