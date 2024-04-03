In Sangareddy, Telangana, a chemical factory explosion at SBR Organics in Hatnoora Mandal's Chandapur village resulted in injuries to five individuals today, April 3, as confirmed by the police. The incident caused panic among villagers as the industrial reactor explosion led to massive fires and collapsed structures in the surrounding areas. Officials express concern over potential further explosions, warning of a three-kilometre impact radius if another reactor were to detonate at the SB Organics site in Sangareddy. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Phenyl Manufacturing Unit in Malkajgiri, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Explosion at Chemical Factory

Injuries Reported

Sangareddy, Telangana | Five people suffered injuries in an explosion caused by a fire in a chemical factory in Sangareddy today, according to police. — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

