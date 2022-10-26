In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a one person died and six others were injured due to a cylinder blast in a house in the Mettuguda Division Dood Bavi area in Hyderabad. According to reports, the incident took place due to gas leakage. "The house was damaged in the explosion. A case has been registered & investigation underway," Naresh, SHO, Chilkalguda PS said. Honour Killing in Telangana: Man Hacks Daughter to Death Over Affair With Boy in Pathapally Village; Arrested.

Cylinder Blasts in a House in Hyderabad

Telangana | One person died & 6 others were injured due to a cylinder blast in a house in the Mettuguda Division Dood Bavi area, Hyderabad due to gas leakage. The house was damaged in the explosion. A case has been registered & investigation underway: Naresh, SHO, Chilkalguda PS — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

