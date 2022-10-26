In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a man was arrested for hacking his 15-year-old daughter to death in Pathapally village. According to reports, the man killed his daughter over her alleged affair with a boy. Cops said that the man had counselled his daughter to not indulge in the affair as it was a matter of their family's reputation. "Case u/s 302(murder)IPC registered," DSP Anand Reddy said. Mumbai: Dindoshi Court Sentences Man to Jail for Outraging Modesty of Minor Girl, Calling Her 'Item'.

Man Hacks Daughter to Death Over Affair With a Boy

Telangana | A man in Pathapally village arrested for hacking his 15-yr-old daughter to death over her alleged affair with a boy. He had counselled her to not indulge in the affair as it was a matter of their family's reputation. Case u/s 302(murder)IPC registered: DSP Anand Reddy pic.twitter.com/7tuO7Scpnd — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

