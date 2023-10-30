Telangana Assembly Election 2023: TDP Chief Kasani Gnaneshwar Resigns After Party Decides Not to Contest in State Assembly Elections

Gnaneshwar said it was unjust to expect the cadre to abstain from the electoral process after they had spent more than a year preparing for it.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 30, 2023 10:04 PM IST

After the Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) decided not to run for office in Telangana, the party chief Kasani Gnaneshwar said he had no more reason to serve as president. Gnaneshwar claimed that during his meeting with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu stated the party will not contest in the elections without citing any reason. He claimed that despite attempts to contact him, even Nara Lokesh was unavailable in order to create an excuse to skip the polls. Gnaneshwar said it was unjust to expect the cadre to abstain from the electoral process after they had spent more than a year preparing for it. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed During Poll Campaign in Siddipet District (Watch Video).

TDP Chief Kasani Gnaneshwar Resigns

