In a bizarre incident that took place in Telangana, an unidentified people dug a grave and symbolically buried BJP president JP Nadda. The people alleged that the Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Center is yet to be set up in Choutuppal area in Munugode, Nalgonda district. The alleged incident comes few days ahead of the Munugode Assembly By-Election 2022.

JP Nadda Symbolically Buried in Telangana

