Amid the controversy erupted over the 'Bulli Bai' app, a channel targetting Hindu women surfaced on Telegram. Reportedly, the channel was targeting Hindu women by sharing their photos & abusing them.

Here Is the Complaint Made on Twitter:

Dear @MumbaiPolice There is a channel in Telegram named 'Hindu Randiyan' Link: https://t.co/auMkeZY1gk This channel is targeting Hindu women, sharing the photos & abusing them. This Channel was created on June 2021. Kindly act against the culprits who are behind this channel. pic.twitter.com/9w397FkdFQ — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 4, 2022

Responding to the complaint, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted that the channel has been blocked. He further informed that the government is cooperating with state police authorities for taking further actions.

Check Tweet:

Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action. https://t.co/kCB6Ys8TI2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 5, 2022

