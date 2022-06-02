Terrorists on Thursday fired at two labourers in Magraypora in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The labourers are reportedly not local residents. More details in the incidents are awaited. Earlier on Thursday, a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

