Terrorists shot down two non-local labourers and injured another in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Sunday.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, 2 non-locals were killed and 1 injured. Police & Security Forces cordoned off the area. Details awaited: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/nLBU6PSzlm — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)