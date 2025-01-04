Mohammad Tabrez Ansari, a 35-year-old businessman and key witness in a criminal case, was shot dead at Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road, Thane, on Friday night. Around 10 PM, an unidentified man entered the premises, shot Ansari in the head at close range, and fled. Police have identified Yusuf, involved in a dispute with Ansari over a case filed by Ansari against him, as the prime suspect. An FIR has been registered under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act at Naya Nagar police station. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scene and potential escape routes to track the accused. Marathi vs Bhojpuri Song Dispute During New Year Celebration in Mira Road: Man Thrashed To Death With Iron Rods and Sticks, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Videos).

A 35-year-old man was shot dead outside a shopping centre near Mira Road railway station late Friday night. The victim, identified as Shams Tabrez Ansari, also known as Sonu, was a local vendor who sold goods in the Shanti Shopping Centre B Wing area of #MiraRoad. Shams had… pic.twitter.com/xkcwsZG4Xv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 4, 2025

