New Year celebrations in Mira Road turned violent when a clash over playing Marathi or Bhojpuri songs resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man and left another critically injured. The incident occurred at a housing complex around 3 am on January 1, during a party where one group wanted Marathi songs, while another insisted on Bhojpuri tracks. The altercation escalated when Raja Pariyar, 23, refused a song request, leading to a brutal attack with iron rods and wooden sticks by Ashish Jadhav, Amit Jadhav, their father Prakash Jadhav, and a neighbor, Pramod Yadav. Pariyar succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, while his friend, Vipul Rai, 25, remains critical. Kashimira police have arrested the accused on charges of murder and assault. Residents allege underlying tensions between UP and Maharashtrian communities fueled the violence. Thane: Youth Forced to Apologise by Mob in Mumbra After Spat With Fruit Vendor Over Speaking Marathi, MNS Reacts As Video Goes Viral.

Clash Over Marathi or Bhojpuri Songs at New Year Party in Mira Road Turns Deadly (Disturbing Video)

#BhojpuriVsMarathi: A New Year celebration at #MiraRoad took a tragic turn after a verbal dispute snowballed into a violent attack involving bamboo and iron rods. A group of revellers, mostly inebriated, got polarised on the subject of regional music. Horrible videos 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ID3TbvYHMq — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) January 3, 2025

