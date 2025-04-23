Tesla plans to enter the Indian automobile and EV market soon, but how soon? Recently, Tesla Model Y was spotted testing in India wrapped in covers, and now Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted in India. Elon Musk's EV giant already started hiring for various roles and also looking for locations in the country. The image showed Cybertruck on a truck with "Tarta Towing" written on it. Tesla's Cybetruck is a luxury electric pickup that offers a 514 to 582 km range on a single charge and achieves 0-96 km in 2.6 seconds on a single charge and has a 209 kmph top speed (electronically limited). It is available in three variants - Long Range, All-Wheel Drive, and Cyberbeast. Cybertruck starting price in the United States is USD 62,490 (around INR 53.36 lakh). Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Revealed: German Automaker Showcases Limited Edition Luxury Sports Car With Retro Design at Shanghai Auto Show; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Cybertruck Was Spotted on Indian Roads Ahead of Elon Musk's Tesla's Official Arrival

Tesla Cybertruck Images on Indian Road

⚡@Cybertruck in India 🇮🇳 Seems like someone has imported a @Tesla Cybertruck 🔋 from Dubai temporarily 👀. Spotted on outskirts of Mumbai. 📷 : Unknown Forward pic.twitter.com/GMjpPrq2zp — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) April 23, 2025

